Ukraine hands over to Kazakhstan remains of warrior who was deemed missing during WWII

Chief of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Vasyl Hrytsak handed over to Ambassador of Kazakhstan Samat Ordabayev in Kyiv on Friday the remains of a native of Kazakhstan, a warrior who died during the Second World War, the SBU's press service has reported.

The remains of two servicemen were discovered by cadets of the SBU National Academy during a search expedition. One of the victims was identified as junior sergeant Aip Ramazanov, a native of Kazakhstan. He has been deemed missing since January 29, 1942.

"The service has done everything possible to ensure that Aip Ramazanov's remains could be buried in his native land on the eve of the state holiday of Kazakhstan [on December 16-17, Kazakhstan marks Independence Day]," Hrytsak said.

According to the press service, since 2016, the academy's cadets have found the remains of 57 dead fighters, who were reburied with military honors.

The ambassador expressed gratitude to the SBU and cadets of the academy for their participation in this noble mission. According to him, tomorrow the remains of Ramazanov will arrive at home, where they will be met with military honors.

SSU cadets handed over the fighter's personal belongings to his family.