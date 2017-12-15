Facts

15:50 15.12.2017

Donbas truce breaches up 25% in past week

Donbas truce breaches up 25% in past week

Monitors of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Special Monitoring Mission (OSCE SMM) have recorded a considerable increase in the number of ceasefire violations in the anti-terrorist operation zone in Donbas over the past week.

OSCE SMM monitors recorded around 20,000 truce breaches in the past week, a 25% increase over the week before, OSCE SMM Principal Deputy Chief Monitor Alexander Hug said during a press conference via Skype on Friday.

From 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, the OSCE SMM observed some 3,000 violations, half of which were explosions, Hug said. Around 1,000 violations were recorded near Avdiivka and Popasna over this period, he said.

Hug said the OSCE SMM had warned that such an escalation could occur.

OSCE monitors recorded some 500 explosions in the vicinity of Popasna in the course of one night and on December 2 observed 3,000 violations, half of which were near Yasynuvata and Avdiyivka, he said.

Hug called on the sides in the conflict to abide by their commitments under the Minsk Agreements.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Number of ceasefire violations growing in Donbas

OSCE concerned about non-stop attacks in Donbas

OSCE calls for ensuring unimpeded operation of NewsOne TV Channel

OSCE SMM ready for dialogue with everyone, including with members of the so-called 'LPR' – Hug

OSCE SMM confirms over 400 civilian casualties in Donbas in 2017

OSCE, Council of Europe offices in Ukraine unite to promote democracy, rule of law

OSCE patrol fails to enter Travneve because it wasn't cleared for mines

Situation in Luhansk can be used to limit OSCE SMM's activities – Klimkin

OSCE SMM cancels earlier planned media appearances in Maryinka, Donetsk

OSCE to respect UNSC decisions concerning peacekeepers in Ukraine

LATEST

Kyiv protests against prolongation of illegal arrest of Ukraine's Hryb in Russia

Russia trying to wiggle out of all formats of talks, keep its grip over Donbas – Klimkin

Russia's occupation of Crimea, aggression in Donbas leads to actual expansion of geography of nuclear weapons proliferation – Klimkin

Court arrests Medvedchuk's associate Lesyk suspected of separatism

U.S. sanctions against Putin's entourage to drive Russia out of Donbas

Rozenblat asks court to recognize as illegal actions taken by NABU director due to FBI participation in case

Venice Commission chairman calls for Anti-Corruption Court integration into Ukraine's judicial system

Ukraine to open checkpoints on border with Crimea similar to those operating in Donbas - Abroskin

Kharkiv acquaintance of Medvedchuk arrested in Luhansk region

Poroshenko expected to attend traditional 'Ukrainian Breakfast' in Davos – Pinchuk Foundation

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА