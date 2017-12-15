SBU: 403 Ukrainian citizens, including 123 military, have gone missing in Donbas in course of conflict

Four hundred and three citizens of Ukraine have been listed as missing since the beginning of the hostilities in Donbas, Vasyl Hrytsak, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), said.

"Four hundred and three citizens of Ukraine, including 123 servicemen, members of volunteer battalions, and law-enforcement officers, have been listed as missing since the beginning of the Russian aggression," the SBU said in a statement posted on Facebook following a meeting between Hrytsak and Kazakh Ambassador to Ukraine Samat Ordbayev.

The SBU and other agencies will do everything possible to determine the fate of the missing people, Hrytsak said. "I believe that they will come back to their families alive," he said.