PM Groysman upbeat about chance of building new judicial system

Ukrainian authorities are faced with the task of making the nation a place where the rule of law and security are ensured, Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has said.

Ukraine started down the path of transformation and change four years ago, he said on Friday at a ceremony marking the launch of the revamped Supreme Court of Ukraine, according to the Cabinet of Ministers' press service.

"Today we are faced with the task of making Ukraine successful, a developed state, democratically and economically strong, a state where people have respectable living conditions, where the rule of law and security are ensured," he said.

"We must defend our territorial integrity and independence and take our rightful place in Europe and in the world," Groysman added, noting that the time for domestic and foreign policy changes had arrived.

"We will not have another chance," he said.

"There will never be a second chance to make a good first impression. Today we have a chance to build a new justice system, to raise the level of trust in society… Each one of us can make history. I want you, members of the judiciary, to go down in history as persons who created a new, independent and professional branch of government," Groysman said.