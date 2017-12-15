Ulyukayev jailed for eight years, taken into custody in courtroom

Moscow's Zamoskvoretsky Court on Friday sentenced former Russian Economic Development Minister Alexei Ulyukayev to eight years in a high-security prison for taking a $2-million bribe from Rosneft head Igor Sechin.

"Ulyukayev shall be convicted of a crime under Part 6 of Article 290 of the Russian Penal Code [the acceptance of a large bribe by an official] and shall be sentenced to eight years in a high-security penitentiary," Judge Larisa Semyonova read from the operative part of the judgment.

Ulyukayev was taken into custody in the courtroom.

Only prison time for Ulyukayev will restore justice, according to the court ruling.

In addition to the prison term, the court also ordered the former minister to pay a fine of over 130 million rubles and banned him from holding public office and posts at state corporations for eight years after he finishes serving his sentence.

Ulyukayev was given the minimal prison term possible given the charges against him; the Penal Code calls for eight years to 15 years in prison for such offences.

In assigning the sentence, Judge Semyonova took into account Ulyukayev's age and health, his multiple awards, letters of appreciation, witness statements about his good character, and the fact that he has young children and elderly parents dependent on him for support.

State prosecutors had asked for ten years in a high-security penitentiary for Ulyukayev.