17:42 14.10.2017

Nationalists march on occasion of Defender of Ukraine Day, 75th anniversary of UIA starts in central Kyiv

The March of Glory on the occasion of the Defender of Ukraine Day and the 75th anniversary of the creation of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UIA) has started on Taras Shevchenko Boulevard in downtown Kyiv.

A detachment of mounted police leads the column, the activists are flanked by a large number of law enforcers, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reports.

Participants of the march are holding flags of the National Corps, Right Sector and Svoboda Association parties. They are chanting: "Glory to the Nation! Death to the Enemies!", "Ukraine Is above All!"

There are also cars within the column, from which patriotic music is booming.

The march participants intend to go along the Shevchenko Boulevard to Bessarabska Square, along Khreschatyk Street to Independence Square, from there to Kontraktova Square, where at around 22.00 a gala concert will start.

The organizers said that the marchers will use flares along the way, but they do not plan any other actions or provocations.

Interfax-Ukraine
