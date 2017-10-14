Facts

17:23 14.10.2017

Servicemen in ATO zone to get UAH 1,000-UAH 3,000 in bonuses in October

Servicemen in ATO zone to get UAH 1,000-UAH 3,000 in bonuses in October

Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko has ordered the payment in October of bonuses to servicemen who perform tasks in the anti-terrorist operation (ATO) zone in the country's east.

"I ordered Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak on the Day of the Defender of Ukraine, in addition to the standard wages, to pay holiday bonuses to servicemen who are currently performing tasks in the east of Ukraine, which should be at least UAH 3,000 for those who are on the front line, and no less than UAH than 1,000 for those in on second and third lines," he said in the village of Ozerne, Zhytomyr region, on Saturday speaking before the soldiers.

Poroshenko asked the defense minister to pay these bonuses in October.

 

