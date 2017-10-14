Kyiv views non-admission of its doctors by Russia to detained Hryb as intentional harm to his health

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry views the Russian side's refusal to Ukrainian doctors to examine Ukraine's citizen Pavlo Hryb as intentional harming of his health.

"The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry expresses strong protest over the new violation of human rights by Russia, ignoring norms of international law and ruling of the European Court of Human Rights No. ECHR-LE2.3R dated October 6, 2017," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement issued on Friday.

Russia brushed aside all the appeals by Ukraine to the Russian Foreign Ministry's representative office in the city of Krasnodar, Human Rights Commissioner for Krasnodar Krai, FSB branch for Krasnodar Krai, in which Kyiv requested to admit Ukrainian Health Ministry's doctors to illegally held Ukrainian citizen Hryb, the ministry said.

"The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry views the said actions by the Russian Federation solely as intentional infliction of harm to Hryb's health," the statement reads.

The ministry calls on the international community and human rights organizations to condemn the ill-treatment by Russia of the illegally detained Ukrainian and to increase pressure on Moscow for his release.

As reported, Ukrainian doctors arrived in Russia on October 12 to examine Hryb, who is being held in a pretrial detention center in Krasnodar and does not receive the necessary medical care, but the Russian side didn't allow them to examine the Ukrainian.

Ex-Ukrainian State Border Guard Service official Ihor Hryb said on August 28 that Russian special services had abducted his 19-year-old son Pavlo during a visit to Gomel, Belarus, where he went on August 24 to meet a girl whom he had met and talked to only on social-networking sites. It was agreed that Pavlo would return the same day. After he failed to return the next day, Ihor Hryb travelled to Gomel to look for him.

He said that in Belarus he had learned that Pavlo was on a Russian list of wanted persons in connection with a terrorist attack, and that a search had been initiated by the Russian Federal Security Service's Directorate for the Krasnodar region in Sochi.

It was reported on September 7 that Hryb was in a detention facility in Krasnodar, Russia.

On September 15, Pavlo Hryb's sister Olha Hryb said her brother was transferred from jail to hospital, but she didn't know where and why. According to her, neither Ukrainian consuls, nor Ukrainian doctors were allowed to see the detainee.