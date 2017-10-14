Facts

Budapest to continue to oppose Ukraine's further integration into EU because of education law

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto following a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Pavlo Klimkin said that he will oppose the further rapprochement between Ukraine and the European Union in protest against the Ukrainian law "On Education", the Associated Press Agency reported.

According to Szijjarto, at the moment the relations between the two countries are at their most difficult since the proclamation of Ukraine's independence in 1991.

At the same time, the Hungarian foreign minister stressed that Hungary will continue to oppose further steps of Ukraine's integration into the EU due to the Ukrainian law "On Education", which in his opinion, violates human rights, including those of Hungarians living in Ukraine.

