Facts

15:41 14.10.2017

In 2017, Ukrainian army to receive over 2,300 weapons and military equipment – Poroshenko

In 2017, Ukrainian army to receive over 2,300 weapons and military equipment – Poroshenko

Since the beginning of this year, the Ukrainian army has received about 1,300 weapons and equipment, and more than 1,000 will be delivered by the end of the year, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said.

"All in all, some 1,300 pieces of weapons and military equipment and more than 22,000 missiles and other ammunition have been transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2017 so far. By the end of the year, the troops will receive over a thousand units of weapons and military equipment," he said on Saturday in the village of Ozerne, Zhytomyr region, speaking before the Ukrainian military.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Poroshenko urging politicians to remember lessons of history

Army to receive 200 pieces of weapons and equipment, including 62 tanks

Poroshenko: Ukraine to become NATO member

UAH 1 bln envisaged for construction of hostels for contract servicemen - president

Poroshenko demands urgent inquiries into corruption within Defense Ministry

Russia impudently ignoring its commitments on Minsk Accords – Poroshenko

Hostage release, political prisoners issues unresolved, their number increasing - Poroshenko at PACE

Ukraine guarantees right to get education in mother tongue, but learning of state language is mandatory – Poroshenko

Poroshenko calls on PACE to double efforts to protect human rights in occupied Donbas, Crimea

I reject statements by those who talk about Crimea as 'accomplished fact' – Poroshenko at PACE

LATEST

Nationalists march on occasion of Defender of Ukraine Day, 75th anniversary of UIA starts in central Kyiv

Servicemen in ATO zone to get UAH 1,000-UAH 3,000 in bonuses in October

Kyiv views non-admission of its doctors by Russia to detained Hryb as intentional harm to his health

Budapest to continue to oppose Ukraine's further integration into EU because of education law

Ukrainian Brands D.C. Summit held in Ukrainian embassy in Washington

'Self-Determination for Zakarpattia' rally held outside Ukraine's Embassy in Budapest despite Kyiv's protests

Volker, Chaly discuss situation in Ukraine

Tymoshenko plans to run for president of Ukraine

Parliament to support health reform next week - deputy health minister

Jagland was demanded at PACE Bureau to toughly talk with Russian Federation– Ariev

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА