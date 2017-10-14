In 2017, Ukrainian army to receive over 2,300 weapons and military equipment – Poroshenko

Since the beginning of this year, the Ukrainian army has received about 1,300 weapons and equipment, and more than 1,000 will be delivered by the end of the year, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said.

"All in all, some 1,300 pieces of weapons and military equipment and more than 22,000 missiles and other ammunition have been transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2017 so far. By the end of the year, the troops will receive over a thousand units of weapons and military equipment," he said on Saturday in the village of Ozerne, Zhytomyr region, speaking before the Ukrainian military.