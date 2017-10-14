Poroshenko urging politicians to remember lessons of history

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has urged politicians to join efforts in order to prevent Ukraine from losing its independence because of their squabbles.

"It's not the military who lost her independence at the time. It's politicians who lacked responsibility to consolidate in the face of an external threat. As concerns the current political elite, it looks like not all of them have read history textbooks. However, my team has learned its lessons very well. As president and as supreme commander-in-chief, I guarantee that I will not allow a replay of the mistakes made a hundred years ago," Poroshenko said during the oath taking ceremony by students of Kyiv Military Lyceum named after Ivan Bohun in Kyiv on Saturday.