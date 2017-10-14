Poroshenko: Ukraine to become NATO member

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko is confident that Ukraine will become a member of NATO.

"There is no doubt that future officers and generals, ambassadors and ministers are among these teenagers who are mature beyond their years... Perhaps the future president, and perhaps even the NATO secretary general [is among them], because Ukraine will without doubt become a member of the Alliance," Poroshenko said during the oath taking ceremony by students of Kyiv Military Lyceum named after Ivan Bohun in Kyiv on Saturday.