PM backs attraction of international pension funds to Ukraine

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman backs the attraction of international private pension funds to Ukraine as part of building the funded pension system.

He said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine that he backs the building of the second tier of the pension system (the funded pension system), but he is concerned with safe-keeping of citizens' funds.

"Everyone remember the loss of money in USSR Sberbank. I do not want the repetition. We need guarantees that people know that if they accumulate funds they would receive them when they retire. I think that international funds with good reputation, stable ones, should be attracted," Groysman said.

He said that the government jointly with lawmakers who have some good initiatives would draw up the relevant bill now.