Facts

13:36 13.10.2017

EU Delegation to Ukraine calls on Rada to vote for health reform next week

 The Delegation of the European Union to Ukraine calls on people's deputies to support the bills on health care reform, pointing out the urgency and importance of the reform.

"Next week, the Verkhovna Rada will consider two draft laws on healthcare reform (No. 6327, No. 6604). The adoption of these laws is essential. We call on all MPs to vote in favor of these two crucial bills, in the form proposed by the government, during next week's plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada. Reforms should not be delayed any further," it said on its Facebook page on Friday.

The European representative office says that the adoption of these bills will help activate changes in the health care system, make it accessible to all citizens, while increasing its transparency and effectiveness.

"Reforms have been postponed for too long already and it is absolutely crucial to now tackle the obsolete and inefficient healthcare system inherited from the Soviet past that fails to deliver satisfactory services and is plagued by corruption and inefficiencies," the EU delegation to Ukraine said.

The delegation drew attention to the fact that despite the relatively high expenditure on health care, health indicators in Ukraine, as well as life expectancy, remain among the worst in Europe.

Diplomats emphasize that the reform involves reorienting funds for the provision of services. "We welcome the efforts of the Ukrainian government to make the modernization of Ukraine’s health system one of its key priorities," it said.

