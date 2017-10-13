Facts

12:16 13.10.2017

Necessary to explain all advantages of education law to ethnic minorities – Klimkin

 Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin believes that Ukraine should not be upset about the resolution of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe on the Ukrainian law "On Education", but it is worth concentrating on its explanation to those who live on the territory of Ukraine itself.

"The decision of the PACE today is not a defeat or a victory. We will be working on the conclusions of the Venice Commission. We have not explained the benefits of the law to the ethnic communities," he wrote on his Twitter on Friday night.

Klimkin considers the negotiations held as uneasy, but hopes for the visit of the Hungarian minister of education to Ukraine.

"An uneasy but argument based conversation was held in Budapest. There are differences, but a meeting of education ministers is on the agenda," he said.

At the same time, the foreign minister said that Kyiv does not close the Hungarian schools, but creates opportunities for their self-realization both in Ukraine and in Hungary.

He also believes that the European integration of the Hungarians of Ukraine should not take place separately, by the method of obtaining Hungarian passports, but in the context of Ukraine's general integration to the EU.

