10:41 13.10.2017

Police detain suspected assailants of first deputy chairman of Odesa regional council

 Police and agents from Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) have arrested suspects of an assault on first deputy head of Odesa regional council Oleh Radkovsky, head of the Odesa regional National Police Dmytro Holovyn has said on his Facebook page.

Holovyn said two men, born in 1990 and 1994, respectively, have been detained.

"In order to cover their tracks the suspects changed license plates on their cars. Currently police and SBU agents, along with [special weapons and tactics] KORD police have conducted 31 searches in various premises, including the garages of the suspected. Weapons used in the attack have been recovered, as well as a KIA sedan…" he said, listing weapons found during the searches.

Holovyn said police know of the criminal connections of detained suspects.

As earlier reported, Radkovsky was attacked in the center of Odesa during the evening of October 4. He was shot three times and was hospitalized.

Odesa police investigators have opened a criminal investigation pursuant to Article 15 (assault and battery) and Article 115 (premeditated murder) of Ukraine's Criminal Code.

The investigation continues.

Radkovsky represents the Batkivschyna Party in Odesa's regional council.

