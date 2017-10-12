Facts

13:31 12.10.2017

Ukraine's ambassador, U.S. congressmen discuss cooperation, assistance to Ukrainian army

Ukraine's ambassador, U.S. congressmen discuss cooperation, assistance to Ukrainian army

U.S.

Ambassador to Ukraine Valeriy Chaly has met with members of the House Armed Services Committee, Congressmen Duncan Hunter and Doug Lamborn, the Ukrainian Embassy to the U.S. reported on its Facebook page.

At a meeting with Hunter, the Ukrainian ambassador asked the congressman to support enhancing the assistance for Ukraine in the upcoming National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) 2018, having emphasized the importance of including in the document of a new provision promoting a greater access of Ukrainian wounded soldiers to treatment at U.S. medical facilities, as well as enhancing Ukraine's air and coastal defense capabilities, the statement reads.

The same day, Chaly met with a member of the House Armed Services Committee and the Congressional Ukrainian Caucus, Doug Lamborn.

Chaly asked Lamborn to support legislative initiatives aimed at boosting the U.S. assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including a new authority promoting a greater access of Ukrainian wounded soldiers to treatment in the U.S. medical facilities, as well as supporting Ukraine's Naval forces capabilities.

Ukroboronprom State Concern Roman Romanov and Hero of Ukraine and First Deputy Commander of the Ukrainian Airborne Forces Major General Andriy Kovalchuk also took part in the meetings.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Chief of General Staff Muzhenko to visit U.S. in October

Washington's decision to provide weapons to Ukraine won't be affected by Kalynivka ammo depot incident

White House has not yet decided on supply of weapons to Ukraine

U.S. ready to support Ukraine through military and technical cooperation

Poroshenko, Trump to discuss increase in Washington's support for Ukraine, continuation of sanctions against Russia

Poroshenko: U.S. Senate green-lights $500 mln in disbursement, lethal weapons for Ukraine

U.S. weapons to help Ukraine liberate Donbas and return its territories - Poroshenko

Ex-U.S. ambassador to Kyiv doubts Russia's readiness to give consent to peacekeeper mission in all areas of uncontrolled Donbas

U.S. to send next batch of HMMWVs to Ukraine – Chaly

U.S. to help Ukraine create POW recovery system

LATEST

Ukraine's biosecurity service, Angolan vet service to sign cooperation memorandum

Freedom March to decriminalize marijuana for personal use planned for Oct 28 in Kyiv

Ukrainian doctors not allowed to examine Pavlo Hryb in detention facility

Poroshenko demands urgent inquiries into corruption within Defense Ministry

NABU reveals facts of causing loss of UAH 48.5 mln to SOE Chervony Zemlerob

Ukraine's law on education doesn't ensure balance between state language and languages of minorities, Kyiv should comply with Venice Commission conclusions

Source of financing professional pension system could be extra social security tax payments or salary charges

Ukraine expects Venice Commission opinion on education law in Dec – deputy PM

Author of anti-Ukrainian inscriptions on Ukrainian consulate in Rzeszow detained

Україна отримала доступ до логістичної електронної бази даних НАТО

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА