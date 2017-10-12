Ukraine's ambassador, U.S. congressmen discuss cooperation, assistance to Ukrainian army

U.S.

Ambassador to Ukraine Valeriy Chaly has met with members of the House Armed Services Committee, Congressmen Duncan Hunter and Doug Lamborn, the Ukrainian Embassy to the U.S. reported on its Facebook page.

At a meeting with Hunter, the Ukrainian ambassador asked the congressman to support enhancing the assistance for Ukraine in the upcoming National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) 2018, having emphasized the importance of including in the document of a new provision promoting a greater access of Ukrainian wounded soldiers to treatment at U.S. medical facilities, as well as enhancing Ukraine's air and coastal defense capabilities, the statement reads.

The same day, Chaly met with a member of the House Armed Services Committee and the Congressional Ukrainian Caucus, Doug Lamborn.

Chaly asked Lamborn to support legislative initiatives aimed at boosting the U.S. assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including a new authority promoting a greater access of Ukrainian wounded soldiers to treatment in the U.S. medical facilities, as well as supporting Ukraine's Naval forces capabilities.

Ukroboronprom State Concern Roman Romanov and Hero of Ukraine and First Deputy Commander of the Ukrainian Airborne Forces Major General Andriy Kovalchuk also took part in the meetings.