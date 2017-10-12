Facts

Author of anti-Ukrainian inscriptions on Ukrainian consulate in Rzeszow detained

A man who drew anti-Ukrainian inscriptions on a wall of the building of Ukraine's honorary consulate in Rzeszow (Poland) was detained on Friday, October 6, charges were brought against him, and he was released home, the local newspaper Rzeszow News has reported.

"The 35-year-old resident of Rzeszow was charged with a public appeal for hatred on ethnic grounds. This is a crime punishable by up to two years in prison. The man was released home after the interview. The prosecutor's office did not apply any preventive measures against him. The police detained Mateusz C with the help of a surveillance camera, which recorded how a man painted insulting inscriptions on the building of Ukraine's Honorary Consulate on Mochnackiego Street in Rzeszow on Saturday, September 30," the newspaper reported.

The detainee has already confessed that he drew the inscriptions.

"The man gave an explanation and declared his readiness to suffer a punishment. It will be determined during the trial. Why did the man make such inscriptions? He stated about emotional motives, driven by reflections on Polish-Ukrainian relations, especially since the Second World War," said Piotr Pawlik, deputy head of the Rzeszow district prosecutor's office prosecuting crimes motivated by racism and xenophobia.

The prosecutor's office is studying whether the detainee should be charged with material damage. Everything depends on the assessment of losses, the newspaper writes.

Earlier, the media reported that inscriptions written with red paint on a wall of the consulate appeared in the afternoon of Saturday, September 30. In particular, vandals wrote "Ukraina = OUN - UPA, Waffen SS Galitzien," the German word "Raus" (Out), and drew gallows with a swastika.

The incident was immediately reported to a representative of the consulate, who called the police. Polish law enforcers are conducting an investigation under the article "incitement to hatred."

Ukraine's consulate in Rzeszow was closed September 19.

