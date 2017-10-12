Facts

10:27 12.10.2017

Ukraine, Kuwait discuss defense cooperation

 First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleh Hladkovsky and Ambassador of Kuwait to Ukraine Rashid Hammad al-Advani have discussed cooperation between the two countries in defense industry, the NSDC's press office reported.

"I believe that the current level of cooperation between our countries in the field of defense industry needs a boost. I specially want to emphasize the importance of stepping up joint efforts to launch projects with a practical component. I believe Ukraine's defense potential may become the foundation for a mutually beneficial and long-term partnership," Hladkovsky said.

The two also discussed cooperation in the aircraft industry, armored vehicles engineering, as well as the development of anti-tank missile systems.

Also, during the meeting, one of the managers of Ukraine's special exporter companies has offered the ambassador to assist in organizing and holding tests of Ukrainian military equipment in Kuwait.

