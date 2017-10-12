Facts

10:08 12.10.2017

PACE approves resolution aimed at further loosening political sanctions on Russia

PACE approves resolution aimed at further loosening political sanctions on Russia

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has approved by a majority of votes a resolution aimed at lifting political sanctions from Russia, the European Pravda news website reported.

Almost all the amendments proposed by the Ukrainian delegation were rejected.

The text of the resolution still contains the provision that PACE and the Committee of Ministers (the Council of Europe's executive agency) should "harmonize the rules of participation and representation of member states in both statutory agencies."

According to the website, this decision will ban PACE from extending the restrictions imposed on Russia without the consent of its member states. In fact, it calls into question the approval by PACE of any sanctions against Russia. Given that sanctions should be renewed annually, restrictions may be lifted already in January.

"Translating from the diplomatic language into the human language, this means that all restrictions imposed on the Russians by PACE should be abolished because there are no sanctions against Russia in the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe," the European Truth reported.

This provision was supported by the overwhelming majority of PACE members, all the amendments proposed by Ukraine were voted down, and the votes were divided in the proportion of 60 to 30.

A concrete mechanism for implementing the new provisions can be developed by the PACE governing bodies in the coming months.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Russia impudently ignoring its commitments on Minsk Accords – Poroshenko

Hostage release, political prisoners issues unresolved, their number increasing - Poroshenko at PACE

Ukraine guarantees right to get education in mother tongue, but learning of state language is mandatory – Poroshenko

Poroshenko calls on PACE to double efforts to protect human rights in occupied Donbas, Crimea

I reject statements by those who talk about Crimea as 'accomplished fact' – Poroshenko at PACE

Poroshenko calls on democratic forces, society to draft consolidated draft bill on anti-corruption court

Poroshenko meets with PACE President Kyriakides

PACE to have urgent debate on Ukraine's education law

PACE to consider resolution on possibility of impeaching Assembly president

Ukrainian delegation in PACE demands impeachment of Agramunt – Gerashchenko

LATEST

Defense officials notified of suspicion in embezzling over UAH 149 mln

MP Parasiuk, other Ukrainians mentioned by Russian law enforcement agencies not placed on Interpol international wanted list – Avakov

NABU, SAPO arrest deputy defense minister, director of public procurement department

Ukrainian Security Service prevents terror attack at Mariupol railway station

Govt approves plan on introduction of funded pension system by 2019

Klimkin ready to discuss education law with Hungary

Zeman's speech in PACE contradicts foreign policy of Czech government - Czech PM

President approves agreements on intl postal services

Defense Ministry to sign contract for purchase of upgraded BTR-4Es for army - Poltorak

Appointment of anti-corruption judges should not contradict Ukrainian Constitution

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА