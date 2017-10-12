PACE approves resolution aimed at further loosening political sanctions on Russia

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has approved by a majority of votes a resolution aimed at lifting political sanctions from Russia, the European Pravda news website reported.

Almost all the amendments proposed by the Ukrainian delegation were rejected.

The text of the resolution still contains the provision that PACE and the Committee of Ministers (the Council of Europe's executive agency) should "harmonize the rules of participation and representation of member states in both statutory agencies."

According to the website, this decision will ban PACE from extending the restrictions imposed on Russia without the consent of its member states. In fact, it calls into question the approval by PACE of any sanctions against Russia. Given that sanctions should be renewed annually, restrictions may be lifted already in January.

"Translating from the diplomatic language into the human language, this means that all restrictions imposed on the Russians by PACE should be abolished because there are no sanctions against Russia in the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe," the European Truth reported.

This provision was supported by the overwhelming majority of PACE members, all the amendments proposed by Ukraine were voted down, and the votes were divided in the proportion of 60 to 30.

A concrete mechanism for implementing the new provisions can be developed by the PACE governing bodies in the coming months.