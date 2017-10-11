Poroshenko calls on democratic forces, society to draft consolidated draft bill on anti-corruption court

Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko has called on democratic forces and society in Ukraine to come together and propose a new draft bill on creating an anti-corruption court.

"What we need now is unification of all democratic political forces and society and professional work with the help of international experts in order to draft a joint draft law on [the creation of an] anti-corruption court. And to push this bill through parliament," Poroshenko said during a plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in Strasbourg, France on Wednesday.

The president said conclusions of the Venice Commission about the draft law about the anti-corruption court clearly noted the impermissibility of political influence on the formation of an anti-corruption court because it would contradict European standards.

"The main task before Ukraine is not only to create an anti-corruption court, but to provide fair adjudication under the aegis of a reformed judicial system. Ukraine's entire judiciary should today be against corruption," he said.