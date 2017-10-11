Facts

13:59 11.10.2017

Govt approves plan on introduction of funded pension system by 2019

Govt approves plan on introduction of funded pension system by 2019

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved an action plan on the introduction of the funded pension system for 2017-2018 with the necessity of submitting a bill on the size of insurance deductions paid to the funded system.

An Interfax-Ukraine correspondent has reported that the decision was made at a government meeting on Wednesday.

According to the draft decision, a copy of which has been sent to Interfax-Ukraine, in Q1 2018, it is planned to draw up and submit a bill on the size of insurance deduction and the insurance deduction base amount in the funded pension system. The bill will determine the rules and general requirements to the obligatory and voluntary programs of the funded pension system.

Until the end of 2017, it is planned to draw up bills on the criteria for selecting non-state pension funds; creation of conditions for free movement of capital and introduction of new financial instruments for investment; ensuring transparency of activities and reporting of the funded pension system participants; improvement of requirements to the companies that manage pension assets; determining the rules of selecting and changing the non-state pension fund, which takes into account contributions to the funded pension system, and submit them to parliament.

Until April 2018, it is planned to submit bills on guaranteeing the rights of participants in the funded pension system to the Verkhovna Rada.

In addition, before 2018, it is planned to submit to the parliament a bill on the redistribution of powers between the National Commission for Financial Service Markets Regulation and the National Commission for Securities and the Stock Market in regulating the activities of participants of non-state pension funds, including taking into account the need to introduce supervision over the activities of the participants of the funded pension system on the basis of the risk assessment.

As reported, on October 11, 2017 the law on pension reform took effect. The law envisages the introduction of the funded pension system from January 1, 2019.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Govt expands rules of crossing contact line in ATO area for goods by ban to transport non-humanitarian goods

Political experts call Groysman's Cabinet the government of stabilization and economic restoration

Cabinet suspends Nasirov as State Fiscal Service head for period of investigation

Ukrainian government approves activity plan for crime assets recovery

Cabinet places Interior, Defense Ministries in charge for agreement implementation of U.S. military assistance program

Government publishes resolution introducing reference prices for some medicines, reimbursement

Cabinet, UNOPS agree on opening company office in Ukraine

Government approves draft agreement with EU on provision of aid to Ukraine to fight corruption

Nefyodov appointed first deputy economy minister

Rada may appeal to EU governments about granting visa free regime for Ukraine

LATEST

NABU, SAPO arrest deputy defense minister, director of public procurement department

Ukrainian Security Service prevents terror attack at Mariupol railway station – SBU chief

Russia impudently ignoring its commitments on Minsk Accords – Poroshenko

Hostage release, political prisoners issues unresolved, their number increasing - Poroshenko at PACE

Ukraine guarantees right to get education in mother tongue, but learning of state language is mandatory – Poroshenko

Poroshenko calls on PACE to double efforts to protect human rights in occupied Donbas, Crimea

I reject statements by those who talk about Crimea as 'accomplished fact' – Poroshenko at PACE

Poroshenko calls on democratic forces, society to draft consolidated draft bill on anti-corruption court

Poroshenko meets with PACE President Kyriakides

Klimkin ready to discuss education law with Hungary

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА