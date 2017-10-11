Klimkin ready to discuss education law with Hungary

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin is ready to visit Budapest on October 12, and Ukrainian Education and Science Minister Lilia Hrynevich is ready to meet with Hungary's Human Resources Minister Zoltan Balog in Kyiv on October 19 to discuss the Law On Education, but decisions on Ukraine cannot be made without Ukraine, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

"The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry was surprised by the statement by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on revising the association agreement between Ukraine and the EU. Ukraine has always seen Hungary as an important partner, with which it has always resolved all issues through dialogue. That also applies to the situation around the new Ukrainian Law "On Education." Hungary has the right to raise any issue in the EU. But decisions on Ukraine cannot be made without Ukraine, which is paying an extremely high price for its place in Europe," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Kyiv said that a European future has been and remains a common goal of all citizens of Ukraine, including those who are Hungarian by nationality.

"We have repeatedly stated our openness to substantive negotiations. In response to Ukraine's proposal on a joint visit to Zakarpattia by the foreign ministers of the two countries, Hungary decided to pay that visit unilaterally. However, Klimkin is ready to visit Budapest on October 12, and Lilia Hrynevich has confirmed her readiness to meet with Hungarian Human Resources Minister Zoltan Balog in Kyiv on October 19," the statement said.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said Kyiv is ready for dialogue at an inter-state level, at the level of regions, and in international organizations.

"We are expecting representatives of the Hungarian parliament both in Kyiv and in Zakarpattia. However, the debate should take place on the basis of arguments. We are also inviting our European friends and partners to visit Zakarpattia and talk directly with residents of the region to understand the situation there," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.