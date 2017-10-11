President approves agreements on intl postal services

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has signed a decree approving the Universal Postal Convention, the General Regulations of the Universal Postal Union, the Final Protocol to the Universal Postal Convention, and the Postal Payment Services Agreement.

The respective decree, No. 316/2017 of October 10, 2017, was published on the website of the head of state on Tuesday, October 10.

According to the decree, international agreements were signed on behalf of Ukraine in Doha (Qatar) on October 11, 2012.