Defense Ministry to sign contract for purchase of upgraded BTR-4Es for army - Poltorak

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry is planning to purchase modernized BTR-4E armored personnel carriers for the Ukrainian army, Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak has said.

"I liked the BTR-4 of the latest modernization. It changed completely compared to those that we bought in 2014. This is a completely different vehicle. All the shortcomings were taken into account and removed... We will sign a contract for the purchase of BTR-4Es of the latest upgrade," the ministry's press service quoted him as saying at the Arms and Security 2017 exhibition in Kyiv on Tuesday, October 10.

According to the minister, this model of the armored personnel carrier behaves much better on the water and is more armored, the control system is much better as it is safe for the driver and commander, whereas mine protection and the order of loading and unloading personnel were improved.

"That is, if we compare the vehicle that we had in 2014 with what we have now, there are about 100 improvements," Poltorak said.

The minister also recalled that this year the state defense order had been amended in terms of increasing spending on the purchase of anti-tank missile systems Stugna, Corsar, etc. He added that given the funds received by the Defense Ministry this summer the procedure for signing contracts was currently conducted and the production of Oplot tanks was launched.