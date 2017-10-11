Facts

12:55 11.10.2017

Defense Ministry to sign contract for purchase of upgraded BTR-4Es for army - Poltorak

Defense Ministry to sign contract for purchase of upgraded BTR-4Es for army - Poltorak

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry is planning to purchase modernized BTR-4E armored personnel carriers for the Ukrainian army, Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak has said.

"I liked the BTR-4 of the latest modernization. It changed completely compared to those that we bought in 2014. This is a completely different vehicle. All the shortcomings were taken into account and removed... We will sign a contract for the purchase of BTR-4Es of the latest upgrade," the ministry's press service quoted him as saying at the Arms and Security 2017 exhibition in Kyiv on Tuesday, October 10.

According to the minister, this model of the armored personnel carrier behaves much better on the water and is more armored, the control system is much better as it is safe for the driver and commander, whereas mine protection and the order of loading and unloading personnel were improved.

"That is, if we compare the vehicle that we had in 2014 with what we have now, there are about 100 improvements," Poltorak said.

The minister also recalled that this year the state defense order had been amended in terms of increasing spending on the purchase of anti-tank missile systems Stugna, Corsar, etc. He added that given the funds received by the Defense Ministry this summer the procedure for signing contracts was currently conducted and the production of Oplot tanks was launched.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Ukrainian defense minister hopes to receive air defense, anti-tank systems from West

Kyiv waiting for lethal weapon from partners, receives them only from Lithuania

Poltorak grateful to Pentagon chief for intention to visit Kyiv

Kyiv sees Russian troop movements near borders ahead of Zapad 2017 drills as unfriendly act

Ukrainian defense minister says ill-wishers want to link Kyiv to all intl scandals

Defense Ministers of Ukraine and Poland discuss situation in Donbas, aggravation risks due to West-2017 drills

Center of Imitation Modeling to open at Yavoriv training ground in Sept

Poltorak and 6th Fleet Cmdr Davidson discuss training exercises

Poltorak satisfied with level of British instructors

Ukrainian defense minister calls Russian-Belarus West-2017 drills a threat, to which Kyiv will respond accordingly

LATEST

NABU, SAPO arrest deputy defense minister, director of public procurement department

Ukrainian Security Service prevents terror attack at Mariupol railway station – SBU chief

Russia impudently ignoring its commitments on Minsk Accords – Poroshenko

Hostage release, political prisoners issues unresolved, their number increasing - Poroshenko at PACE

Ukraine guarantees right to get education in mother tongue, but learning of state language is mandatory – Poroshenko

Poroshenko calls on PACE to double efforts to protect human rights in occupied Donbas, Crimea

I reject statements by those who talk about Crimea as 'accomplished fact' – Poroshenko at PACE

Poroshenko calls on democratic forces, society to draft consolidated draft bill on anti-corruption court

Poroshenko meets with PACE President Kyriakides

Govt approves plan on introduction of funded pension system by 2019

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА