Facts

15:26 10.10.2017

Reforms in security and defense sphere successful, under public control

The process of reforms in the sphere of security and defense continues successfully and it is under civil control, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) has reported.

"We can compose the best policy documents, prepare the best concepts, but until they are implemented, we can not talk about real reforms. But now the process is underway. I am sure that it will develop and the balance is now on the side of victories," NSDC Deputy Secretary Oleksandr Lytvynenko said during the international conference titled "Ukraine's Security Sector Reform: Achievements, Lessons and Future Plans" in Kyiv on Tuesday.

At the same time he said: "There is an understanding of the need for crisis management. And democratic civil control is realized not only by documenting in the law."

Lytvynenko said that for the first time during the years of independence, Ukraine has managed to develop conceptual documents that clearly define the state of affairs in the security sphere and the development plan for this sector.

"We have clearly determined the depth of the necessary changes and their complexity. There is a progress: the security and defense sector is developing," he said.

In turn, Chargé d’Affaires at the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Kyiv Jaap Frederiks noted the importance of strengthening parliamentary and public control over reforms in the security and defense sector and the very continuation of reforms. "It is possible to say that some recommendations are good only when they are embodied in real reforms," the diplomat said.

