Poroshenko to address PACE meeting in Strasbourg on Wed, meet with Jagland

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko will pay a working visit to Strasbourg (France) on Wednesday, October 11.

He will address the plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, the official website of the Ukrainian president reported.

The president is also scheduled to meet with Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjorn Jagland.

In addition, Poroshenko will participate in the opening ceremony of the "Star of Heavenly Hundred" near the Palace of Europe, which houses the headquarters of the Council of Europe, the message reads.