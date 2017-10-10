Facts

13:34 10.10.2017

Poroshenko to address PACE meeting in Strasbourg on Wed, meet with Jagland

Poroshenko to address PACE meeting in Strasbourg on Wed, meet with Jagland

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko will pay a working visit to Strasbourg (France) on Wednesday, October 11.

He will address the plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, the official website of the Ukrainian president reported.

The president is also scheduled to meet with Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjorn Jagland.

In addition, Poroshenko will participate in the opening ceremony of the "Star of Heavenly Hundred" near the Palace of Europe, which houses the headquarters of the Council of Europe, the message reads.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Poroshenko dismisses Pashkivsky from post of deputy head of foreign intelligence service

Ukraine, Turkey sign several agreements on cooperation, including contracts in defense sphere

Ukraine, Turkey want to enhance strategic partnership; direct telephone line between presidents set up – Poroshenko

Poroshenko, Erdogan agree to extend coordination to protect Ukrainian citizens' rights

Poroshenko: NATO PA in Ukraine in 2020 most powerful signal of solidarity and support from Alliance

Poroshenko signs legislation extending law on special status of certain districts in Donbas

Poroshenko signs legislation extending law on ORDLO special status

Poroshenko enacts NSDC's decision on concept providing counter-intelligence regime in Ukraine

Possibility of observing law on "special status" of ORDLO depends on Russia meeting demands

Poroshenko submits revised bill to Rada on special status of uncontrolled Donbas territories

LATEST

Energy ministry says new gas formula keeps price for households unchanged until April 1, 2018

Klimkin to organize foreign ambassadors to visit to Zakarpattia so that they talk to locals about 'language issue'

Association Agreement with EU may be revised only in terms of ensuring clear European prospect for Ukraine – Klimkin about Hungarian FM's statement

Klimkin plans to discuss issue of Hungarian passports for Ukrainians on Oct 12

Ukroboronprom exhibits defense solutions at AUSA 2017 in Washington

Avakov convinced Ukraine will manage to return Donbas

Reforms in security and defense sphere successful, under public control

Ukravtodor intends to join Lviv and Budapest with highway

General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces suggests banning of UAVs flying over defense facilities

Groysman's declaration for 2016 in line with Ukrainian law, no signs of illicit enrichment

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА