Facts

13:12 10.10.2017

General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces suggests banning of UAVs flying over defense facilities

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is taking the initiative to prohibit the passage of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over military facilities, including arsenals, bases and military depots.

"The General Staff initiates amendments to a number of regulatory documents before the State Service of Ukraine for the Supervision of Aviation Safety, in particular, the provision on the use of the airspace of Ukraine, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated March 29, 2002 No. 401 and in the guidelines for implementation of requirements of paragraph 83 of the provisions on the use of airspace of Ukraine, approved by the order of the State Service of Ukraine for Supervision of Aviation Security dated May 6, 2005 No. 303," the General Staff said on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

Earlier the General Staff reported that since the beginning of this year, 72 cases of using UAVs were observed in the areas of stationing military units, 26 people were detained for piloting drones.

The General Staff also said that the use of UAVs near military facilities and depots of the Ukrainian Armed Forces by other military formations is carried out in agreement with the command. In case of detection of an unmanned aerial vehicle which has no authorization, Ukraine's Armed Forces will take measures to neutralize it.

