Facts

13:05 10.10.2017

Groysman's declaration for 2016 in line with Ukrainian law, no signs of illicit enrichment

Groysman's declaration for 2016 in line with Ukrainian law, no signs of illicit enrichment

The check of a tax declaration of Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman for 2016 has not shown violation of the law, inaccuracy of presenting the information and signs of illicit enrichment.

This is outlined in decision No. 891 of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) dated October 6, 2017 on the results of the full check of the tax declaration of Groysman for 2016. The decision has been published on the NACP's website.

"After the check of the declaration of a person authorized to fulfill functions of the state or local self-governance for 2016 submitted by Volodymyr Groysman it was established he met all requirements of the Ukrainian law on preventing corruption," NACP said.

"The accuracy of the assessment of the declared assets meets the data received from available sources. After the check of availability of the conflict of interests violation was not recorded. Signs of illicit enrichment are not found," NACP said.

The NACP decision could be challenged in court.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Ukraine,Turkey intensify work on preparation of FTA Agreement – Groysman

Ukraine starts calculating winter subsidy rates – Groysman

Kyiv ready to provide all conditions to support ethnic minorities - Groysman

Clean-up near villages close to Kalynivka complete, residents may return home - Groysman

Blasts in Kalynivka arsenal almost cease, demining of 5-km zone starts

Ukrainian PM believes Kalynivka ammo depots' destruction not accidental

PM about possible arrival of Saakashvili to Kyiv: I do not know what to do with populists, let society to decide

No matter what to be created – anti-corruption court or chamber – main to create them as quickly as possible - PM

We should fight not for power, but for Ukraine – PM

Groysman describes break into Ukraine by Saakashvili supporters as attack on Ukrainian statehood

LATEST

Poroshenko to address PACE meeting in Strasbourg on Wed, meet with Jagland

General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces suggests banning of UAVs flying over defense facilities

Herasymov announces new bill on Anti-Corruption Court with Venice Commission conclusions

Reconstruction of Andriyivsky Descent to end in May 2018 - Klitschko

Cabinet approves provision on European Integration Office

Russia at meeting on detained Ukrainian border guards offers formal protocol, Ukraine objects – Slobodian

Maidan criminal cases to remain open until changes made to Criminal Procedure Code – Lutsenko

Over 70 drones recorded near Ukrainian military units since year's start

Poroshenko dismisses Pashkivsky from post of deputy head of foreign intelligence service

First deputy head of OSCE SMM to visit eastern Ukraine

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА