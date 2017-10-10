Groysman's declaration for 2016 in line with Ukrainian law, no signs of illicit enrichment

The check of a tax declaration of Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman for 2016 has not shown violation of the law, inaccuracy of presenting the information and signs of illicit enrichment.

This is outlined in decision No. 891 of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) dated October 6, 2017 on the results of the full check of the tax declaration of Groysman for 2016. The decision has been published on the NACP's website.

"After the check of the declaration of a person authorized to fulfill functions of the state or local self-governance for 2016 submitted by Volodymyr Groysman it was established he met all requirements of the Ukrainian law on preventing corruption," NACP said.

"The accuracy of the assessment of the declared assets meets the data received from available sources. After the check of availability of the conflict of interests violation was not recorded. Signs of illicit enrichment are not found," NACP said.

The NACP decision could be challenged in court.