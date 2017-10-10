Reconstruction of Andriyivsky Descent to end in May 2018 - Klitschko

Kyiv authorities are planning to present the updated Andriyivsky Descent and the Alley of Artists in May 2018, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

"The historical part of Kyiv is changing. We are planning to present the updated Andriyivsky Descent and the Alley of Artists next spring. The landscape alley will be completely restored. The restoration work is currently underway on Saint Volodymyr Hill. The funicular will be modernized," he said at a ceremony to open the Theater on Podil on Monday, October 9.

Klitschko said that Kyiv was currently starting the construction of a pedestrian bridge that will connect the People's Friendship Arch and Saint Volodymyr Hill.

"We will do everything to make sure that this bridge, which will connect two tourist zones - the Mariinsky Park and Saint Volodymyr Hill - opens next year. New alleys and a new funicular will appear on Saint Volodymyr Hill. We will present all this next spring," he added.

Earlier reports, with reference to Klitschko, said that Kyiv was completing negotiations with international companies on raising about $500 million as investment in building an entertainment park at Hydropark.

Among other plans, he singled out the launch of a cable way along the People's Friendship Arch-Trukhaniv Island route, with its extension to Hydropark at the second stage. According to the mayor, investors have already been found for this project.