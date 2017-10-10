Russia at meeting on detained Ukrainian border guards offers formal protocol, Ukraine objects – Slobodian

During a meeting on the Ukrainian-Russian border on the detention of two Ukrainian border guards of the Sumy detachment, the Russian side turned over a protocol of the meeting without answering questions asked. The Ukrainian side, in turn, objected in writing, assistant to the head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Oleh Slobodian has said.

"The meeting ended with no results. The Russian border guard who came to the meeting said that he had not been authorized to answer questions. He only gave the Russian version of the protocol of the meeting. The document is formal and does not contain any answers to questions that are of interest to the Ukrainian side. Border guards expressed their objection in writing in connection with the violation of protocol agreements by the Russian border service and openly cynical position," Slobodian wrote on his Facebook on Monday after the meeting.

"The State Border Guard Service together with the Foreign Ministry will continue to demand that the Russian side extradite Ukrainian border guards," the assistant to the head of the State Border Guard Service said.

As reported, on October 3, two employees of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine disappeared in Sumy region near the border with the Russian Federation. Later, the Russian Federation officially confirmed the detention of two Ukrainian border guards. The Ukrainian consul was refused to talk with the detainees. It was explained by the fact that their personalities were not established then. Later Oleh Slobodian said that the Russian side agreed to a border-representative meeting on the fate of the detained border guards.