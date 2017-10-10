Facts

11:22 10.10.2017

First deputy head of OSCE SMM to visit eastern Ukraine

The first deputy head of the OSCE special monitoring mission in Ukraine (SMM), Alexander Hug, will visit the eastern regions of the country from October 10 to October 14, the OSCE SMM said on Facebook.

"The purpose of the visit is to assess the security situation along the contact line and its impact on the lives of the civilian population, as well as to determine the status of ongoing repair and recovery operations at life-support facilities. In addition, Hug intends to urge all the parties concerned to promote peace and normalization of the situation especially during meetings with heads of state authorities, representatives of the Joint Control and Coordination Center, the leadership of armed groups and other parties," it said.

