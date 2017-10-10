Facts

10:31 10.10.2017

Ukraine, Turkey sign several agreements on cooperation, including contracts in defense sphere

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have signed a joint statement and Action Plan on the development of bilateral relations between Ukraine and Turkey for 2017-2019 following the results of the sixth meeting of the High-Level Strategic Council between Ukraine and Turkey.

Contracts were also signed between Ukrainian and Turkish companies in the defense sector, the official website of the Ukrainian president said on Monday.

Following the Strategic Council, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between the Diplomatic Academy of Ukraine under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the Diplomatic Academy of the Republic of Turkey. The document testifies to the readiness of the two educational institutions to develop cooperation in the educational sphere, promotes the exchange of scientific experience and the development of educational programs.

Also, an agreement was signed between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the Republic of Turkey on amendments to the Agreement on Mutual Assistance and Protection of Investments between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the Republic of Turkey. The document defines the procedure for facilitating the attraction of mutual investments from Turkey to Ukraine and from Ukraine to Turkey, determines the mechanism of their mutual protection in the territories of both states and promotes a fair and equal regime of investment.

In addition, a Protocol was signed between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the Republic of Turkey on amendments to the Agreement on Avoidance of Double Taxation and on the Prevention of Tax Evasion with Respect to Taxes on Income and Property; an Implementation Protocol between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of the Republic of Turkey on Cooperation in the Field of Geographic Information.

