10:21 10.10.2017

Law extending Donbas' special status takes effect in Ukraine

The law on creation of necessary conditions for a peaceful settlement in certain areas of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions that extends their special status for 12 months was published by the Holos Ukrainy daily on Tuesday.

The law took effect on the publishing date, consistent with final and interim provisions.

The Verkhovna Rada extended the law establishing the special self-government procedure in certain districts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions on October 6. The law was due to expire on October 18, 2017.

The document adjusted the law on the special procedure of Donbas' self-government, which was put into practice in 2014, and modified Article 1 to declare the yearlong validity of the special status. The Verkhovna Rada will choose populated localities and districts to enjoy the special status.

The law on the special procedure of self-government in certain districts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions was adopted in September 2014 and took effect on October 18, 2014, for a three-year period.

