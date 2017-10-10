Ukraine,Turkey intensify work on preparation of FTA Agreement – Groysman

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman and President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a personal meeting have discussed the issues of economic cooperation in the sphere of trade, the premier said on his Facebook page.

"The agreements on mutual protection of investments and the avoidance of double taxation during a high-level meeting of the Strategic Council under the chairmanship of the presidents of Ukraine and the Republic of Turkey is a good signal for the business circles and businesses of both countries," the Ukrainian premier said.

As previously reported, yesterday the president of the Republic of Turkey arrived in Ukraine on a working visit, after which he met with President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko. The presidents discussed a number of issues on cooperation between the two countries and signed a number of documents.