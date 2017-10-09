Turkey tries different measures to free Crimean Tatars jailed by Russia – Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Turkey is trying to take any measures to release the Crimean Tatars imprisoned by Russia in Crimean territory.

"We are now trying to take any measures with regard to our brothers, the Crimean Tatars who are imprisoned, and I think that eventually we will get the result of these efforts. We are keeping a wary eye on this situation and Turkey's position on the Crimea issue and those issues, both at the national and international levels, are well-known. We will not see our brothers apart from us anymore," he said during a joint briefing with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in Kyiv on Monday.

The president of Turkey said his country considers the issue of Crimea to be very important and sensitive.

Poroshenko said that during the talks the two presidents had agreed to coordinate their actions on the issue of the Crimean Tatars imprisoned by the Russian Federation.

"We also agreed to coordinate our actions for [seeking] the release of Akhtem Chiygoz and Ilmi Umerov and other representatives of the Mejlis who are now political hostages and kept in prisons of the Russian Federation without having committed any crime, except that they are Crimean Tatars and Ukrainians," the Ukrainian president said.