Facts

23:18 09.10.2017

Turkey tries different measures to free Crimean Tatars jailed by Russia – Erdogan

Turkey tries different measures to free Crimean Tatars jailed by Russia – Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Turkey is trying to take any measures to release the Crimean Tatars imprisoned by Russia in Crimean territory.

"We are now trying to take any measures with regard to our brothers, the Crimean Tatars who are imprisoned, and I think that eventually we will get the result of these efforts. We are keeping a wary eye on this situation and Turkey's position on the Crimea issue and those issues, both at the national and international levels, are well-known. We will not see our brothers apart from us anymore," he said during a joint briefing with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in Kyiv on Monday.

The president of Turkey said his country considers the issue of Crimea to be very important and sensitive.

Poroshenko said that during the talks the two presidents had agreed to coordinate their actions on the issue of the Crimean Tatars imprisoned by the Russian Federation.

"We also agreed to coordinate our actions for [seeking] the release of Akhtem Chiygoz and Ilmi Umerov and other representatives of the Mejlis who are now political hostages and kept in prisons of the Russian Federation without having committed any crime, except that they are Crimean Tatars and Ukrainians," the Ukrainian president said.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Ukraine, Turkey want to enhance strategic partnership; direct telephone line between presidents set up – Poroshenko

Poroshenko, Erdogan agree to extend coordination to protect Ukrainian citizens' rights

Erdogan to visit Kyiv on Oct 9

European Parliament adopts resolution on human rights in Crimea

Erdogan to visit Ukraine soon - Klimkin

Some 30 ships violate ban to visit ports in annexed Crimea in Sept – ministry for occupied areas

Poroshenko orders filing lawsuit against Russia due to environmental harm from Kerch bridge construction

Defense lawyers appeal sentence given to deputy head of Crimean Tatar Mejlis Umerov

Crimean Tatars to demand ban on activities of Russian organizations in Ukraine - Chubarov

President urges partners to increase pressure on Russian occupation authorities in Crimea

LATEST

Draft law on restriction of travels of Ukrainians to Russia submitted to parliament

One Ukrainian citizen among killed crew members in An-12 crash in DR Congo – Foreign ministry

Murder of former Russian State Duma deputy Voronenkov solved - Ukraine's prosecutor general

JCCC says ORDLO blocking restoration of civil infrastructure in Donbas

Poroshenko: NATO PA in Ukraine in 2020 most powerful signal of solidarity and support from Alliance

Around 300 companies from 13 countries to take part in 14th Arms and Security exhibition

FSB-controlled crime boss Tyurin ordered Voronenkov's murder

Smart-Holding pays UAH 5 mln bail for director of Ukrgazvydobutok

PACE to have urgent debate on Ukraine's education law

Military Prosecutor'a Office transfers assets of ex-minister of tax and income to national agency for stolen asset recovery

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА