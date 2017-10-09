Ukraine, Turkey want to enhance strategic partnership; direct telephone line between presidents set up – Poroshenko

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has said that Ukraine and Turkey intend to deepen strategic partnership, and a direct telephone line has been set up between the presidents of the two countries.

"Our goal is to enhance strategic partnership between Ukraine and Turkey. Our goal is to ensure trust, stability, sustainable development and prosperity in the whole region on the basis of respect for international law," the Ukrainian president said at a joint briefing with the Turkish president in Kyiv on Monday.

The president of Ukraine said that Ukraine and Turkey are striving to intensify bilateral cooperation at all levels "in the spirit of trust and mutual respect."

"Of course, the implementation of our goals will be facilitated, inter alia, by the arrangement of a special communications line, which has recently been set up between the presidents of Ukraine and Turkey," Poroshenko said.