Poroshenko, Erdogan agree to extend coordination to protect Ukrainian citizens' rights

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko says he is satisfied with the Ukrainian-Turkish negotiations and achieved results.

"The meeting of the High-Level Strategic Council between Ukraine and Turkey has been completed in a very trust-based and constructive atmosphere," he said during a joint briefing with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Kyiv on Monday.

According to Poroshenko, this meeting is "a unique opportunity to discuss all issues of the Ukrainian-Turkish relations."

The president of Ukraine said that during the talks an agreement was reached on further coordination of actions between the two countries, in particular, to protect the rights of Ukrainians.

"Today we've agreed to continue coordinating our actions to protect the rights and freedoms of Ukrainian citizens within the framework of international mechanisms," he said.