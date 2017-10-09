Facts

15:49 09.10.2017

JCCC says ORDLO blocking restoration of civil infrastructure in Donbas

The administration of certain districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions (ORDLO) that are not controlled by the Ukrainian government is systematically blocking the settlement of security issues while performing repair and restoration work at critical civil infrastructure facilities near the contact line in Donbas, the Ukrainian side of the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) has said.

"With each passing day it is becoming increasingly difficult to keep the objects of high-risk enterprises in a safe condition and prepare the infrastructure of populated centers for the heating season. It will be impossible to carry out repair and restoration work at certain critical sites of civil infrastructure in Donbas after winter comes, due to the worsening of weather conditions," reads a statement posted on the Facebook page of the press center of the anti-terrorist operation (ATO) headquarters early on Friday, October 6.

The important infrastructure sites in Donbas, which require urgent work, are a phenolic plant in Novhorodske, Donetsk region, the dam holding back waste water of the Bakhmut Agrarian Union in the village of Novoluhanske, gas pipelines to gas distribution stations near the town of Maryinka in Donetsk region and Krymske in Luhansk region, as well as the South-Donbas water conduit.

"The management of certain districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions has shown for a long time their disinterest in ensuring the environmental safety of the Donbas region and created obstacles to the restoration of the civil infrastructure in Donbas," reads the report.

Interfax-Ukraine
