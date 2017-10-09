Facts

14:25 09.10.2017

Around 300 companies from 13 countries to take part in 14th Arms and Security exhibition

Around 300 companies from 13 countries will exhibit their products in the interests of the security and defense sector at the 14th specialized exhibition Arms and Security 2017 to be held in Kyiv on October 10 through October 13.

The organization committee of the exhibition told Interfax-Ukraine that along with Ukrainian companies, the United States, Turkey, Poland, Pakistan, Bulgaria, Czechia, France, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Israel, China and the United Arab Emirates have confirmed their participation in the exhibition.

Among foreign participants are Turkey's Aselsan and Roketsan, U.S. Night Vision Devices, China's BACEI, France's Rockwell Collins France and Ouvry, Poland's WB Electronics, Israel's Opgal Optronic Industries, Italy's CMS Industries, Germany's Rohde & Shwarz, Pakistan's DEPO and Heavy Industries Taxila and UAE's International Armored Group.

Defense enterprises of the public and private segments of the defense industry, including enterprises of the Ukroboronprom State Concern and the League of Defense Enterprises of Ukraine, will show the potential of the Ukrainian defense and industrial complex at the exhibition, as well as famous sector flagships on the global market, as PJSC Motor Sich, AvtoKrAZ, Kuznia na Rybalskom, TASKO Corporation, Arsenal and Pivdenne (Yuzhnoye) Design Bureau.

The organization committee said that the main accents of the exhibition reflect the challenges facing the defense industry of Ukraine in the conditions of the long-term challenges of the country's defense capability to ensure large-scale rearmament of the Armed Forces and the development of the Ukrainian defense market, the expansion of the international military and technical cooperation and the expansion of the presence of Ukrainian defense companies in the global arms market and the implementation of NATO standards in the production of defense products.

