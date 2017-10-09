PACE to have urgent debate on Ukraine's education law

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will have an urgent debate during its autumn session in regard to Ukraine's education law, including Article 7 that prescribes the language of teaching.

According to the PACE session's agenda, the urgent debate on Ukraine's education law will take place on Thursday, October 12.

The rapporteur has yet to be named.

As reported earlier, Ukraine's education law took effect on September 28. Inter alia, the law defines the official language of Ukraine as the language of education, however, one or several subjects may be taught in two languages of more, such as the official language of Ukraine, English, or other official languages of the European Union, consistent with the curriculum.

Persons belonging to national minorities are guaranteed the right to learn in their native language along with the Ukrainian language in separate classes (groups) of municipally owned institutions of preschool and primary education.

On September 28, the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine sent the law "On Education" for examination to the Venice Commission.