Facts

11:33 09.10.2017

Ukraine to host NATO PA for first time in 2020 – Gerashchenko

Ukraine will host the Parliamentary Assembly of NATO for the first time in 2020, Verkhovna Rada Speaker Iryna Gerashchenko has said.

"I just received a text message from the chairman of our parliamentary delegation of NATO PA Iryna Friz with important and wonderful news: the NATO Parliamentary Assembly will be held for the first time in Ukraine in 2020," she wrote on her Facebook page on Sunday evening.

Gerashchenko believes that Ukraine is taking the right steps on the Euro-Atlantic path.

"Our NATO PA delegation is doing a good work in Bucharest, where this decision has been passed today. We are on the Euro-Atlantic path," she added.

