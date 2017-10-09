Klimkin agrees on joint Ukrainian-Indian film production in Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin, during his visit to India on October 5 and October 6, held talks with representatives of the republic's foreign policy department. The parties have agreed on joint film production in Ukraine for the first time, the press service of the Foreign Ministry has reported.

"During the talks, the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and a wide range of global and regional problems were considered. The sides agreed on the need for a significant intensification of the Ukrainian-Indian political dialogue and in principle agreed to exchange visits at the highest level in 2018," the press service of the department said on Friday evening.

Klimkin during his working visit to India met with Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India Sushma Swaraj and the state external ministers Mobashar Akbar and Vijay Singh.

Separately, there was a marked increase in bilateral economic cooperation and official and business contacts in this area.

At the same time, the sides confirmed the agreement to hold the next meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical, Industrial and Cultural Cooperation in Kyiv in November 2017.

The sides also positively assessed the significant revival of cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian sphere.

On the same day, Klimkin gave an interview to one of the leading newspapers of India, 'The Hindu', in which he analyzed the current state and prospects of Ukrainian-Indian relations in the main areas of mutual interest, and also noted Ukraine's readiness to further intensify bilateral cooperation with India in all key areas.

New positive trends in relations between states were separately noted. In particular, during 2016-2017 years it was recorded an unprecedented number of Indian students willing to receive higher education in Ukrainian universities - more than 4,000 people - in the history of diplomatic relations between Ukraine and India.

Also on Friday, Klimkin met with honorary consuls of Ukraine to the states of the South Asian region. The event was attended by honorary consuls to Mumbai (India), Nepal and Sri Lanka. During the conversation, the minister stressed the need to further intensify the work of the honorary consular institutions of Ukraine, primarily in terms of protecting the interests and rights of Ukrainian legal entities and individuals on the territory of their consulates.

"Specific tasks were set for each of the honorary consuls to promote the Ukrainian export products to the markets of South Asian countries, launch joint economic projects, develop cultural and humanitarian contacts, and popularize Ukraine's image," the report reads.