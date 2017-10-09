Facts

09:24 09.10.2017

GUAM countries sign joint communique on cooperation in Tbilisi

The foreign ministers of the member countries of the Organization for Democracy and Economic Development (GUAM), comprising Georgia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan and Moldova, signed a joint communique stating the readiness to continue close cooperation at a special meeting in Tbilisi on Sunday, an Interfax correspondent reported.

The GUAM Council of Foreign Ministers special meeting was dedicated to the 20th anniversary of establishment of the organization. GUAM Secretary General Altai Efendiyev, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration Andrei Galbur, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin and Georgian Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze attended the meeting.

The plans of GUAM future cooperation were discussed at the meeting, Georgian Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze told reporters following the signing of the document.

"It is very important that we have an open dialogue, which promotes democratic and economic development of our countries," he said.

The problem of territorial integrity and sovereignty, which is common for all four organization members, was one of the important topics of discussion at the meeting, the GUAM countries' foreign ministers said at a press conference.

The ministers also spoke about other issues, which were discussed at the meeting.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said that he had put forth an initiative to hold sports games within the GUAM framework.

Georgia is a country presiding in GUAM in 2017. Moldova will take over chairmanship in the organization next year, the foreign ministers said at the press conference.

