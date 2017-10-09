Ukraine starts calculating winter subsidy rates – Groysman

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman has said that the rate of the subsidy for the heating season will be calculated automatically to everyone who was reassigned for the period of 2017-2018 in May of this year.

"Ukraine has officially started the process of calculating the rate of the winter subsidy. In October the social protection departments will automatically calculate the amount of the allowance for the heating season to all those who were reassigned for the new period of 2017-2018 in May of this year. The people who are liable to receive subsidies do not need to file or report any documents or verification letters," Groysman wrote on Facebook.

He said that the program of housing subsidies is simplified for people as much as possible.

"The application and the income declaration had to be re-applied only by families who: rent premises; have changes in the family composition (someone has registered or discharged in the last year); or want to get a subsidy for solid fuel.

"As in the past year, the subsidy will be provided to all those who need real help in paying for housing and communal services. There will be enough money for everyone," the premier wrote.