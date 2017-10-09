Facts

09:21 09.10.2017

Ukraine starts calculating winter subsidy rates – Groysman

Ukraine starts calculating winter subsidy rates – Groysman

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman has said that the rate of the subsidy for the heating season will be calculated automatically to everyone who was reassigned for the period of 2017-2018 in May of this year.

"Ukraine has officially started the process of calculating the rate of the winter subsidy. In October the social protection departments will automatically calculate the amount of the allowance for the heating season to all those who were reassigned for the new period of 2017-2018 in May of this year. The people who are liable to receive subsidies do not need to file or report any documents or verification letters," Groysman wrote on Facebook.

He said that the program of housing subsidies is simplified for people as much as possible.

"The application and the income declaration had to be re-applied only by families who: rent premises; have changes in the family composition (someone has registered or discharged in the last year); or want to get a subsidy for solid fuel.

"As in the past year, the subsidy will be provided to all those who need real help in paying for housing and communal services. There will be enough money for everyone," the premier wrote.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

ЕЩЕ ПО ТЕМЕ

Kyiv ready to provide all conditions to support ethnic minorities - Groysman

Clean-up near villages close to Kalynivka complete, residents may return home - Groysman

Blasts in Kalynivka arsenal almost cease, demining of 5-km zone starts

Ukrainian PM believes Kalynivka ammo depots' destruction not accidental

PM about possible arrival of Saakashvili to Kyiv: I do not know what to do with populists, let society to decide

No matter what to be created – anti-corruption court or chamber – main to create them as quickly as possible - PM

We should fight not for power, but for Ukraine – PM

Groysman describes break into Ukraine by Saakashvili supporters as attack on Ukrainian statehood

Lithuania's 'Marshall Plan' lays down fundamental approach to overcoming Ukraine's problems – Groysman

Groysman says number of recipients of academic scholarships won't be reduced

ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ

PACE to have urgent debate on Ukraine's education law

Military Prosecutor'a Office transfers assets of ex-minister of tax and income to national agency for stolen asset recovery

Ukraine to host NATO PA for first time in 2020 – Gerashchenko

Militants shell Ukrainian army positions 26 times on Sunday

Court arrests Ukrgazvydobutok's director with UAH 5 mln bail option

Ukraine first to exhibit promising defense solutions at AUSA 2017

Klimkin agrees on joint Ukrainian-Indian film production in Ukraine

SBU exposes involvement of Russian 'Wagner PMC' headed by Utkin in destroying Il-76 in Donbas, Debaltseve events – Hrytsak

GUAM countries sign joint communique on cooperation in Tbilisi

Poroshenko signs legislation extending law on special status of certain districts in Donbas

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА