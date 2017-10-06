Possibility of observing law on "special status" of ORDLO depends on Russia meeting demands

The possibility of observing the law on the special procedure of local self-government in occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions (ORDLO), the extension of which was supported by Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada, depends of Russia meeting several demands, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said

"Not one… negative prediction for three years [when we refer to the acting law on local self-government in ORDLO] was true. Then and now the possibility of the law being observed depends directly on Russia, as the aggressor and occupying force, and its puppet regimes [in ORDLO]. Firstly, this is the demand on the withdrawal of Russian forces and illegal armed groups, as well as the withdrawal of military equipment from Ukraine, and, secondly, norms on compliance of political processes to the standards of Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE)," Poroshenko said in his address to the public, posted on his official presidential website.