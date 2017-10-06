Ukraine taking tough steps for peace, Russia must end conflict

U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker has said that the adoption by the Verkhovna Rada of a law extending for one year the validity of the law on a special order of local government in certain districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions can be regarded as "tough steps" to achieve peace.

"Special status extension shows Ukraine is taking tough steps for peace. I hope Russia now acts to make peace - time to end conflict," he wrote on Twitter on Friday.