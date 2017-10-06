Enterprises get compensation for purchase of domestic agricultural machinery

The program for partial compensation for the cost of domestic agricultural machinery and equipment has reached its working mode, as more than 70 agricultural enterprises have already received money, Executive Director of the National Committee for Industrial Development, MP Anatoliy Hirshfeld has said.

"I can definitely say that the process has been launched! About UAH 12 million has been transferred to 74 agricultural enterprises over the first 40 days of the program, and a greater part [was transferred] in September," he told Interfax-Ukraine.

Hirshfeld said that on September 18, the committee sent an official inquiry to banks to find out the situation. According to replies, Oschadbank considered 44 applications from farmers on 64 units of machinery for UAH 7.08 million in August and from 35 agricultural producers for UAH 3.4 million in the first half of September.

According to him, Ukrgasbank handed over to the Agricultural Policy Ministry ten applications for UAH 700,000 in compensation in August and then 19 more for UAH 1.4 million. Ukreximbank worked out 29 applications for the payment of UAH 9.4 million, and Privatbank received 29 applications for compensation of UAH 2.48 million in September alone.

The MP recalled that the resolution on compensation was adopted and published in March this year, but it took six months to overcome many difficulties on the road to its practical implementation.

He suggested that it would take some time to improve the compensation mechanism, in particular, there are problems with the name of equipment not fully matching in the list and in specifications, and there are differences in marking and cost.

"It is necessary to create a platform for discussing emerging extraordinary situations, rather than exchanging official letters and waiting for weeks, delaying the process," Hirshfeld said.

He described as unreasonable the proposals to reduce the funding of this program in 2018. According to him, as of the end of 2015, 120 machine-building enterprises could claim for participation in the program, and they produced 762,200 units of equipment for UAH 4.3 billion, which leads to a maximum compensation amount of UAH 0.86 billion.

"Given the growth in production in this segment in 2014 by 41% and in 2015 by 49%, it is not difficult to assume that with a rapid increase in the agricultural sector and favorable prices, the production of agricultural machinery will maintain such a pace. Then UAH 945 million in compensation for the cost of domestic agricultural machinery, which is scheduled for 2018, is fully justified," Hirshfeld said.

As reported, UAH 550 million was allocated in 2017 for the implementation of the program on 20% compensation for the cost of domestic agricultural machinery.