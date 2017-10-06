Rada extends law on special local self-government of ORDLO for a year, but it will take effect after withdrawal of Russian troops

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has extended for a year the validity of the law on a special order of local self-government in certain regions of Donetsk and Luhansk regions (ORDLO), which was to become inoperative on October 18, 2017.

The corresponding law on the creation of the necessary conditions for the peaceful settlement of the situation in certain regions of Donetsk and Luhansk regions (No. 7164) was supported by 229 people's deputies at the plenary session on Friday, an Interfax-Ukraine agency correspondent reported.

The parliament thus made changes to the 2014 law on special local self-governance procedures in certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, editing Article 1 to prolong the special procedures by one year. The populated areas and territories where this special procedure will be in place determined by the Verkhovna Rada.

At the same time, the document stipulates that the procedures will only take effect "after all conditions stated in Article 10 of the law [on special local self-governance procedures] are fulfilled, specifically as regards the withdrawal from the territory of Ukraine of all illegal armed formations, their military equipment, and militants and mercenaries."