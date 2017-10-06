Facts

11:37 06.10.2017

Reference to Minsk accords withdrawn from presidential draft law on Donbas – Parubiy

The reference to the Minsk agreements was withdrawn from the bill of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on the peculiarities of the state policy to ensure the state sovereignty of Ukraine over the temporarily occupied territories in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Verkhovna Rada Speaker Andriy Parubiy has said again.

"I also want to recall that yesterday at the conciliation council we agreed that the paragraph on the Minsk agreements would be withdrawn from the text of the bill in the first reading. This was the issue that triggered the debate most of all. Moreover, I want to recall that it was agreed that the position on Crimea will be coordinated before the second reading," Parubiy said, opening the plenary session of the parliament on Friday morning.

"Therefore, I believe that there are no grounds for conflicts today. And I am confident that today the Ukrainian parliament will show the ability to work effectively and efficiently," the speaker said.

As reported, at the plenary session on Thursday during consideration of the draft laws on securing the sovereignty of Ukraine over the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas, the deputies blocked the parliamentary rostrum, after which Parubiy closed the plenary session, assuring that the consideration of the bills will continue on another day.

A protest took place against the adoption of the presidential bill outside the building of the parliament that day. Protesters, like a number of deputies, pointed to the inadmissibility of some of its provisions, in particular, the legitimization of the Minsk agreements under Ukrainian law.

